Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate five years of dating in Italy

By Bang

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are on vacation in Italy to mark their fifth year of dating.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and the brunette beauty has been documenting their vacation in Positano to mark their fifth year of dating.

Alongside a snap of the pair chilling on a sofa, she wrote: "Summer vacation #our5thaniversary (sic)"

The 'Hot Pursuit' star also shared pictures of their evening date, and wrote: "Happy nights."

Meanwhile, on July 4th (Independence Day) Sofia and Joe took a sun-soaked boat trip to the Gulf of Salerno.

Alongside a picture of the pair each posing on the back of the boat, she wrote: "Going to lunch."

The 46-year-old Colombian-American actress concluded her holiday roundup with a picture of her in a stunning figure-hugging white dress whilst the 'Magic Mike' star wore a casual black shirt and striped trousers, with the stunning Italian scenery in the background.

Sofia gushed: "My favorite place with my favorite (sic)", and added four heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Sofia previously gushed that she is attracted to the 42-year-old hunk even more because he's a "nerd" and doesn't realise he is handsome.

She said: "I mean, he's so good-looking, he's so handsome, but that's nothing that's ever in his vocabulary or he doesn't even know about it.

"To be with somebody that is like that and also very intellectual and intelligent -- because he's like a nerd -- is kind of, it's hard to find, so I love that about him."

Whilst Joe loves his wife's entrepreneurial spirit.

Sofia - who has 26-year-old son Manolo with first husband Joe Gonzalez - said her attitude towards "work and business" has only served to make Joe fall for her more.

She said: "He loves that I love to work, that I love to be creative, that I'm always planning my ventures, that I'm always excited about work and about business. He loves that."