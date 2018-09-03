Something is fishy between Shahid and Shraddha

By Sanskriti Media

Actors usually explore the places they are shooting their movies in and look for interesting things to do. However, the options are few when they are shooting in distants small towns. Like it was for the Batti Gul Meter Chalu team when they shot in Tehri, Uttarakhand.

Shahid Kapoor along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor decided to go out and look around the city. The two went fishing at the Tehri lake too. Shahid managed to hook a big fish. However, since he is a strict vegetarian, he felt bad about having got it out of its natural habitat. So, he quickly released it back into the water.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu directed by Shree Narayan Singh also Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma. The film produced by T-Series and Kriti Pictures is slated to release on 21st September