Sonam and Kareena give a huge hit!

Producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Cast Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The women led Veere Di Wedding crossed 48 crores in five days and one of the lead actresses Swara Bhasker accompanied by Shikha Talsania recently visited a multiplex and was shocked and surprised to see a lot of older people in the audience. “I was excited and nervous to see so many uncles and aunties. Girls, we hope will like the film. But the audience was excited People are coming out feeling positive and high energy and they are liking everyone’s work,” says Swara.

“Ekta Kapoor deserves every credit the way the film was marketed. Rhea Kapoor and Ekta have done a tremendous job for doing this kind of a film. Ekta has made sure that the film has been promoted correctly and Rhea has been responsible for everything with the look and the costumes in the film which are being appreciated. It is actually Rhea's baby," says Swara giving due credit to the producers who have silently been watching the four heroines get the accolades for the movie's appreciation and the numbers as well.

Rhea Kapoor feels that the film had to be made because women are the future. “It was a long time coming and Veere Di Wedding was a film that just had to be made for so many reasons. If this film didn’t spark any conversation or debate I’m not doing my job so the reception is really encouraging. The love and support the film has received is overwhelming and the numbers have gone on to reiterate that the future is female!”

Meanwhile Swara also feels that VDW will make a way women are perceived in Bollywood now. "There was a notion in Bollywood that commercial and masala commercial space was a men’s bastion. Veere Di Wedding has made a small crack in the glass ceiling. Now, no one should say that girls can’t give an opening,” she says.

But there have been people who have found too many flaws in the film. “I choose to look at the positives. People have a right to express themselves,” says Swara.