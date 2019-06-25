Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas could have second wedding this weekend

By Bang

It appears Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas could be getting married this weekend after Dr. Phil seemed to drop a big hint on social media.

Television psychologist Dr. Phil - who did an in depth interview with the 'Game of Thrones' actress earlier this year - looks to have dropped a big hint ahead of the couple's big day when he suggested they will be having a ceremony on Saturday.

Responding to a photo of the loved up couple locking lips in Paris, he teased: "Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!"

There had already been speculation the pair are planning to hold their second ceremony - having already tied the knot this year in Las Vegas - in the French capital and now the photo has added fuel to the fire.

A source said recently: "Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party. The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there'll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There'll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage."

And now the pair, who have been in Paris for a couple of days, posed for the PDA snap with the Eiffel Tower behind them on Saturday.

Both The Jonas Brothers star and his partner captioned the same picture of them standing on a bridge over the River Seine with the Eiffel Tower in the distance with the French flag, "me" and the smirking face emoji.

Sophie recently celebrated her bachelorette party with a multi-stop vacation in Europe.

The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress married the 29-year-old hunk in a secret Las Vegas ceremony last month but ahead of their formal wedding in France, she jetted off on holiday with a group of female friends, including her 'GoT' co-star Maisie Williams, for a fun-filled vacation.

The group flew by private jet to Benidorm, Spain, and while on the flight, they tucked into takeaway from McDonalds.