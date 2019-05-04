Sophie Turner's wedding ring pop wrapper for sale on eBay

By Bang

The wrapper of the ring pop Joe Jonas put on Sophie Turner's finger when they married in Vegas this week has gone up for sale on eBay.

The 23-year-old actress married Jonas Brothers star Joe Jonas in Las Vegas on Wednesday just hours after the Billboard Music Awards, and the pair opted to exchange candy lollipop rings instead of actual jewellery.

And now, according to TMZ, the Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated their wedding claims to have found the wrapper from the ring pop that 29-year-old Joe put on his wife's finger, and is now selling it on eBay.

The impersonator - whose real name is Jesse Grice - is starting the supposed wedding memorabilia at a modest $10 bid, but tells TMZ he's hoping the bidding will reach $1,000.

On eBay, the product listing reads: "Joe Jonas ORIGINAL AUTHENTIC REAL WEDDING RING WRAPPER used by him in Las Vegas (sic)"

It is also described as being "in very good but slightly used wrapper on foil like material."

In a more in depth product description, Jesse wrote: "Slightly used on the happiest day or Joe's life. May 1st 2019 in Las Vegas Nevada This is the original candy wrapper which held the wedding ring that Joe gave to Sophia.

"Discovered while filming for Entertainment tonight This ON SCREEN DISCOVERY is 100 legit and you get a copy of the discovery finding the wrapper if you are the lucky bidder.

"**Comes complete with certificate of authenticity sign by Jesse Garon the Elvis / Ministe

"A great gift for the Jonas Brothers fanatic the has everything ....There is .only ONE of these in the world so bid now. (sic)"

As of the time of writing, the wrapper has had over 30 bids placed on it, and has reached a current bid of just under $200.

Fans have just 10 days to place a bid on the item.

