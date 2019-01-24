Sorry, but no sorry! Kangana Ranaut

By Sanskriti Media

When Kangana Ranaut was told that the Karni Sena were objecting to her film Manikarnika she threatened to destroy them as she was a Rajput herself.

The Karni Sena then took a step back and said that they will not object to the released but objected against the ‘destroy’ statement and wanted an apology.

But Kangana is in no mood to say sorry!

“I will not apologise to them. I will not apologise for anything where I am not at fault. We have assured them that there is nothing wrong in the film and they should co-operate with us,” thundered Kangana on the sidelines of an event to promote her film.

“I am not related to her that I am standing for her. She is everyone’s daughter. Manikarnika is the daughter of this nation and they should not let their egos come in the way. I am not going to say sorry to anyone,” she reiterated.

Manikarnika clashes with Thackeray at the box office and Kangana says that there is space for all the leaders. “He (Thackeray) has been a great Maharashtrian and has done so much for this state. Even Rani Lakshmibai was a Maharashtrian and she is a daughter of this state as well. Both these great leaders and we have space for everyone in our hearts,” says the actress.

Kangana who has often been spotted with Sadhguru Vasudev Jaggi taking his advice also adds that we need gurus to guide us.

“Whatever I am today is because of my gurus. It was Swami Vivekanand first and then I felt that was inside a box for a while. Sadhguru came and set me free,” she adds.