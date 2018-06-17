Spice Girls reunion tour called off

The Spice Girls' £150 million reunion tour has reportedly been axed after Victoria refused to take part.

The girl group - comprised of Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - were set to reunite for a huge world tour, which would have netted them £30 million each, but it has reportedly been axed after Victoria backed out.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: "The Spice Girls are in disarray. While Victoria has always insisted she'd never tour, the others believed manager Simon Fuller would get her on board.

"They had a £150million proposal in the offing - with a headline performance at Wembley - and even Mel C, who had previously been reluctant, was signed up.

"With things still up in the air, there were a few heated debates between the girls and Victoria.

"Simon was brought in to convince her to take the offer but now he's failed they feel he's used them to put his name back on the map."

Reports that the reunion plans are in disarray come just one month after Mel B revealed the group had signed a comeback contract.

She said: "We are in the process of figuring stuff out, all five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. I don't know what is going to happen or when but it is all very exciting. There's going to be a bit of everything.

"If it was up to me we would go on tour immediately. Maybe we will, soon ... I've always said we're definitely touring, I think I've just been nagging them too much and once I stopped nagging them they all said yes, I just need to shut my mouth."

And she insisted that the Spice Girls share a unique bond.

She said: "We actually all do really get on. We've all been through something huge together, we basically got famous overnight and we only had each other so we've got a bond that nobody can break ... We didn't really fall out, we're like five sisters, we bicker a bit but we've always got each other's back.

The Spice Girls last toured after reuniting in 2007, with their greatest hits shows wrapping up in 2008. The final time they performed as a five-piece, was at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.