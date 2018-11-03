Spice Girls 'set to announce comeback details'

By Bang

The iconic Spice Girls will reportedly formally reunite on Monday ahead of a big stadium tour.

The iconic British pop group - which originally featured Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham - are set to launch a huge stadium tour of the UK next summer, and the members have secretly recorded a message ahead of the big announcement.

The group - who remain one of the best-selling girl bands of all time - are also set to appear for their first comeback TV interview on Jonathan Ross' ITV chat show, according to The Sun newspaper.

The Spice Girls haven't performed together since the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.

But rumours of a long-awaited comeback have been swirling for a few years, even though some members have appeared to be more enthusiastic about a potential reunion than others.

On this occasion, Victoria has spurned the opportunity to join her former bandmates and is instead focused on her fashion business.

The Spice Girls previously lined-up as a four-piece group in the aftermath of Geri's decision to leave the band in 1998.

Earlier this year, an insider claimed that a deal for a tour had collapsed after Victoria - who was known as Posh Spice - pulled out.

An insider said at the time: "The Spice Girls are in disarray. While Victoria has always insisted she'd never tour, the others believed manager Simon Fuller would get her on board.

"They had a £150 million proposal in the offing - with a headline performance at Wembley - and even Mel C, who had previously been reluctant, was signed up."