Spotted: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif...

By M/s Sanskriti Media/AFP/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor

Anushka Sharma (Instagram)

Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor with her brand new Mercedes.

Vidya Balan

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Amitabh Bachchan

Deepika Padukone and Amir Khan

Ranveer and Amir

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Shraddha Kapoor

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

Sunny Leone (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas

Akshay Kumar

Shilpa Shetty spotted with her son Viaan

Kapil Sharma (L), Archana Puran Singh (C) and Kiku Sharda attend a press conference to promote Sony Pictures animation comedy movie ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ in Mumbai. (AFP)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Photos: Instagram

Akshay kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari

Adah Sharma

Kriti Sanon

Sunny Leone

Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan Kunder

Shilpa Shetty

Deepika Padukone

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan

Kriti Kharbanda

Arjun Kapoor

Rajiv S Ruia, Pooja Bisht, Rajniesh Duggall, Ravinder Jeet Dariya.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur at the promotions of their film Batla House.

Malaika Arora takes part in the launch of a fitness campaign for an insurance company in Mumbai. (AFP)

Kriti Kharbanda

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber (Instagram)

Kajol and her son Yug join mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa plant a tree.

Mouni Roy

Vidya Balan

Arjun and half sister Khushi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shradhha Kapoor Photo: Instagram

Malaika Arora

Pooja Hegde

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Photo: Instagram

Katrina Kaif Photo: Instagram