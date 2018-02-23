Spotted: Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff...

Kareena Kapoor Khan walks from the podium during the inauguration of the 10th Edition of Bangalore International Film Festival 2018. (AFP)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (2R) poses for a picture with Bollywood Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (2L), Karnataka minister Roshan Baig (R) and Kannada Cinema Director Rajendra Singh Babu. (AFP)

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra pose for a picture during a press conference before the start of filming of 'Namastey England' in Amritsar. (AFP)

Tiger Shroff (L) and Disha Patani take part in a promotional event with a helicopter for their upcoming action Hindi film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai. (AFP)

Parineeti Chopra

Karishma Sharma

Neha Dhupia

Taimur spotted at a kids gym in Bandra

Vidya Balan

Shreyas Talpade (L) and his wife, producer Deepti Talpade (AFP)

Akshay Kumar, brand ambassador for Japanese two brand Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India, sits on an Activa 5G scooter during his visit to the Indian Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida. (AFP)

AFP

Karisma Kapoor

Amrita Arora

Rani Mukerji

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata with kids for their wedding anniversary.

Malaika Arora

Jacqueline Fernandez poses for a photo during the promotion of her upcoming Hindi film 'Baaghi 2' in Mumbai. (AFP)