Sridevi death: Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone visit Anil Kapoor's residence

Deepika Padukone (L) and Ranveer Singh arrive at the home of Anil Kapoor following the death of the actress Sridevi Kapoor in Mumbai on February 26, 2018.

Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, who died in Dubai at the weekend at the age of 54, drowned in her hotel bathtub after passing out.

Ameesha Patel

Saiyami Kher

Sarika Hassan (C) and her daughters Shruti (L) and Akshara

Bollywood flm drector N. Chandra arrives at the home of Anil Kapoor following the death of the actress Sridevi Kapoor in Mumbai.

Farha Khan

Karan Johar

Saroj Khan

Farhan Akhtar

Madhuri Dixit

Tabbu arrives at the residence of relative Anil Kapoor following the death of the actress Sridevi Kapoor, in Mumbai.

Photo: AFP