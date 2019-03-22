Sridevi's daughter lauds Madhuri for replacing her mother

By Sanskriti Media

Janhvi Kapoor has been elated after watching Madhuri Dixit in the Kalank trailer and in the poster of the film.

After all, she was the one who had let the cat out of the bag first stating that Madhuri has stepped into her late mother Sridevi’s shoes in the film.

“Who was I to welcome her? But I was very excited as an audience to see her in that role. I have been a huge fan of her work. The songs, the trailers and everything about that film was so good. She is looking wonderful. And yes, so I am very excited now for the film as well,” says Janhvi about the film bankrolled by her film mentor – Karan Johar.

Janhvi attributes everything she has to her parents specially fame - “Fame is important for every actor. Whatever I have got in my life and career is because of my parents and family. I have more fame after my films because of the love of the audience as well as the media. From childhood I have seen fame. But it is the hard work, the acting chops and the films you do that take it ahead,” says the actress whose next film may be billed as Airforce. “I am not allowed to talk about the film now,” she says of the Gunjan Saxena biopic.