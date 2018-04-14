Sridevi's family elated at National Award

As Sridevi won the National Award for best actress for her last film as a heroine, Mom the Kapoor family was elated. Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor shared their happiness in an open letter to the media.

We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in ‘MOM’. It’s a very special moment for all of us.

She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a Super Actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom.

Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on.

We thank the Government of India, the Hon’ble Jury Members for this honor. We also take this opportunity to thank all our friends, her fans who have been sending us congratulatory messages.

Thank you,

Janhvi, Khushi & Boney Kapoor

Sridevi's brother-in-law and actor Anil Kapoor who worked in films like Mr India and Judaai with the actress was also overwhelmed."She may not be among us anymore, but her talent, work and memory will live on. Sri was and will always be a shining star in the sky. I know this award and recognition would have meant a lot to her and it means a lot to us too, " says Anil Kapoor.

Sridevi will now be seen this year end in a small cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film Zero.