Sridevi's Funeral: Aishwarya Rai, SRK, Kajol, Rekha...

By
  • AFP/AP/M/s Sanskriti Media
Published

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves after paying her last respects to the late actress Sridevi Kapoor ahead of her funeral in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan

Thousands of heartbroken fans lined the streets of Mumbai February 28 as India said farewell to Bollywood legend Sridevi Kapoor following her shock death from accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel bathtub aged just 54.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Rekha arrives to pay her last respects to the late actress Sridevi Kapoor ahead of her funeral in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone

Shekhar Kapur

Ajay Devgan and his wife Kajol

People walk along as the body of Indian actress Sridevi is carried in truck during her funeral in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

 

Cinema listing January 15 to January 21

