Sridevi’s last ride with Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor has been practicing riding the motorbike for the past few months for the Karan Johar produced film Dhadak and just recently she took her mother out on a bike ride at her building Green Acres at Oshiwara.

“Janhvi wanted to show her mother how well she was riding the bike and got her to sit on the pillion and rode for a while with her recently. This was a few days before they went to Dubai for Mohit Marwah’s wedding,” says a source.

Meanwhile it is being speculated that Dhadak will have a special mention of Sridevi with a dedication and a special thanks to Sridevi in the credits of the film. Recently Simran maker Hansal Mehta also revealed that he had planned to make a film with Sridevi and the actress expired before he could approach her. And he has also planned to dedicate his film to the actress, if the film gets made.