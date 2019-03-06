By Sridevi's little girl turns 22

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently filming debutant director Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena biopic took off to Varanasi on Tuesday to bring in her 22nd birthday today.

“We drove to Varanasi from Lucknow after the day’s work so I could see the Ganga aarti and go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I wanted to visit Tirupati (in Andhra Pradesh) again, mom used to climb up to the temple every year for her birthday when she was working. I went there earlier this year and wanted to go again on my birthday, but arrangements couldn’t be made on time. I might go next week,” she informed.

For her 22nd, Janhvi wishes to be on a set and in a creative environment. “There’s no better place for me in the world than a film set. My only wish is that I get the chance to do good work and make my parents proud,” Janhvi says.

Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht which also features Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.