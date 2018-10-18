Sridevi’s Mr India could reappear!

By Sanskriti Media

Boney Kapoor’s last production venture Mom was with his late wife Sridevi. The film which released last year had a decent box office collection and was critically acclaimed as well.

Boney soon went on to register a spate of titles with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association IMPPA where he got all the titles starring his late wife.

One of them was Mr India and two other films were sequels to his earlier films No Entry and Wanted starring Salman Khan.

Now the birdie from the office informs us that Boney is starting four films teeing off with the sports biopic starring Ajay Devgn based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

“This will be followed by the Mr India Reboot. Other films on the invisible man like Ram Gopal Varma’s Gayab and Mahesh Bhatt’s Mr X did not have the same impact. So, a Mr India Reboot is ideally the right film to get the invisible man visible on the big screen again.” says a trade source.

We are told that further news on the three films will be out soon before the end of this year with details on the director and the casting as well.

The rumours are that either Arjun Kapoor or Janhvi Kapoor could be seen in the Mr India Reboot if Anil Kapoor does not make a re-entry.