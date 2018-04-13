Sridevi-Vinod Khanna win National Film Awards after death

Amitabh Bachchan’s biggest competitor once upon a time - Vinod Khanna – who expired last year shocking the movie industry was awarded the biggest movie award in India - this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Also the late Sridevi who died in the Emirates two months ago was awarded the best actress award for her role in last year’s acclaimed film Mom, the National Awards film jury announced today.

The jury chairperson Shekhar Kapur confirmed the winners and also announced that the Rajkumaar Rao starrer Newton which was also India’s entry to the Oscars was best Hindi film.

The epic movie S S Rajamauli's film Baahubali: The Conclusion was awarded the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Khanna died on April 27 last year at the age of 70 after a fight with cancer. Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 on February 25 this year.