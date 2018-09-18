SRK, Akshay, Sushant compete to go to space!

By Sanskriti Media

Long ago National Award-winning director for Lahore Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan wanted to make India’s first space odyssey film Chanda Mama Door Ke and he had already established contact with several leading luminaries who had been to space and to the moon as well.

But despite having actors like Sushant Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan the film has been grounded for technical reasons.

Then Mahesh Mathai and Sidharth Roy Kapoor wanted to start off on a film on an astronaut – Rakesh Sharma’s life called Salute. Aamir Khan was roped in for the film along with Priyanka Chopra, but Aamir opted out of the movie and PC also went out. Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in to do the film, but the actor wants to first release his film Zero and then plan his life and career ahead.

And now Sidharth has competition at home. His wife Vidya Balan has been roped in for another space film to possibly co-star Akshay Kumar and his airlift heroine Nimrat Kaur. The film will be bankrolled by Viacom 18 along with R Balki and directed by Jagan Shakti who was an assistant director to Balki in PadMan.

“It’s an interestingly trend that Bollywood wants to concentrate on space movies. This year there was a Tamil-Telugu flick called Tik Tik Tik that also release in June and had a decent response. The critics went hard on this film starring Jayam Ravi as certain scenes defied logic. Hopefully Bollywood will not make the same mistakes,” says a trade expert.