SRK, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai vote in 4th phase of giant election

By AFP/Reuters

Billionaires and Bollywood stars urged Indians to go out and vote as they took their turn with Mumbai's millions of slum dwellers Monday to cast ballots in the world's biggest election.

Preity Zinta (AFP)

India's film and finance capital took centre stage in the fourth of seven rounds of the mammoth democratic exercise due to wrap up on May 19 with results expected four days later.

Shah Rukh Khan with his wife and film producer Gauri Khan (L) and their son AbRam. (AFP)

At least 40,000 police and security personnel were deployed across the megacity of 20 million people while workers were given a holiday to vote for Mumbai's six lawmakers. Twenty-six of the 10,000 polling stations were staffed by women only.

Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

Media scrums were set up at the stations where India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, Bollywood superstars including Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, as well as Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar voted.

Ajay Devgn (AFP)

Anushka Sharma (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone (AFP)

"It's a very proud and happy day for all of us today. Happy voting day everyone," Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan said alongside his director wife Kiran Rao at a school in the plush Bandra area.

Arbaaz Khan (AFP)

"This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts," tweeted Priyanka Chopra Jonas, husband of US star Nick Jonas, alongside a selfie of herself showing indelible ink on her finger nail.

Vidya Balan (AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their partners Shiv Sena, a Hindu chauvinist party, together won all of Mumbai's seats at the last elections in 2014.

Amitabh Bachchan, right along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter in law Aishwarya Rai, second left and son Abhishek Bachchan. (Reuters)

They also won all but a handful of seats in Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital.

Hrithik Roshan and his mother Pinky Roshan (Reuters)

Now former MP Priya Dutt, a member of one of India's most famous acting families, is trying to make a comeback for the opposition Congress party in the city. Actress Urmila Matondkar is also running for Congress.

Aishwarya Rai, front, along with husband Abhishek Bachchan (AP)