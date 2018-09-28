SRK gets Simmba release postponed

By Sanskriti Media

Rohit Shetty revealed that while the initial release date of Simmba was on December 21, the same date as the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, the makers sat together and decided not to release together and cannibalise each others' box office collections.

“There is no question of competition. Actually, we were coming on the same day. Then Karan (Johar - the producer of Simmba), Shah Rukh Khan and I sat together and decided that we will not come on the same day. The business will get harmed and then we (Simmba) shifted to December 28. So, it was not a competition. It was a mutual thing that we chose our release dates. Hence, 28th is not a bad date. If the film is good, it will run, koi farak nahin padta hai,” says Rohit.

It can be recalled that Shah Rukh had tried a similar effort with Rakesh Roshan earlier to push his film Kaabil which was pitted opposite Raees, but that was in vain. But Rohit who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan earlier in Chennai Express and Dilwale and Karan who has worked with Shah Rukh in many films did accommodate King Khan.

Trade sources are happy that the filmmakers could sit across the table and sort the dates. “Shah Rukh Khan has been having a lean period at the box office, but then he is King Khan. Some of his films will crush everything underneath and it makes better business sense for someone to shift the dates. Kaabil and Raees could have done better had they come on different dates,’ says a trade source.