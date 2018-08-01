SRK's Suhana safar begins

By Sanskriti Media

Earlier the paparazzi chased the reluctant star daughter. And now Suhana Khan has not just gotten clicked on her own terms but managed to do an interview as well. And now the buzz on her Bollywood debut is getting stronger. “Shah Rukh Khan enough bandwidth to launch her under his own banner because he is an established producer bankrolling many films and he has a VFX Studios in his own precinct. But the buzz is that Karan Johar who has expressed a keen interest to launch her as a heroine under his banner may well get the nod,” says an industry observer.

Eighteen years ago, Shah Rukh Khan held the pretty girl in his arms when she was born and he managed to do it again when he got a copy of the magazine for whom Suhana posed for.

“Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are...” except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!” was King Khan’s emotion expressed on his Twitter handle.

Shah Rukh Khan himself had launched the August cover of the glossy on Tuesday night during the Vogue Beauty Awards.

All said and done, the cover shoot really means that the suhana safar (pleasant journey) for SRK’s little girl has begun.