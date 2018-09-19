Sunny Leone unveils her wax statue at Delhi's Madame Tussauds

By AP

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has appeared in New Delhi for the unveiling of her wax likeness at the city's Madame Tussauds museum.

The Canadian-born, Indian-American actress and entrepreneur's huge following in India symbolizes how cultural mores are changing.

Leone said in a news conference Tuesday that the statue stood for "women speaking up and women doing what they're passionate about."

Photo: AP

Born Karenjit Kaur Vohra to a Sikh Punjabi family, Leone's Bollywood movies are often commercial hits panned by critics.

For years, Leone has been India's most Googled entertainer.