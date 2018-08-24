Sunny, Prateik and Bollywood pitch in for Kerala

By Sanskriti Media

Bollywood stars have pitched in to help for the Kerala floods. While Amitabh Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shah Rukh Khan contributed their bit, Kunal Kapoor even collected Rs 1.25 crore, Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and his friends came in to help. “We are sad. We sympathise, Our heart is with all the families and children in everybody affected. It is our duty as citizens of India to be with them. We thought we will do our little bit.

We want our friends to come int. We have collected a lot of things. If our brothers and sisters are going through very tough times, and we need to stand together and help them and tell them that we love them by doing our bit,” says Prateik.

Siddhant Kapoor adds, “Every individual should pitch in for Kerala and Coorg. We see a flood like this in for the first time in the past 100 years. It was Prateik’s idea that we come together and create a difference and do a fund raiser, but not money but also get basic necessities and we called everyone we knew to come and help including family and friends. We have spoken to a few organisations working there and will be sending it through them to people who need it and make sure they get it.”

Siddhant’s father Shakti Kapoor and aunt Padmini Kolhapure and cousin Tejaswini also came in.

And so did Sunny Leone who once received a rousing reception during an event in Kerala. “I think that it’s really sad that people really don’t have the basics. My husband Daniel said this is the money we can give and this is how much food we can provide. A warm meal for someone - without their homes and electricity and everything that they possessed is gone – can go a long way. I get goosebumps to see if something like that to happens to me. When you talk about donation, you should do what is in your mind from Re 1 to thousands. It is just telling someone and giving them hope. Maybe things are not fine today, maybe it will be tomorrow. It is very small in comparison to what they need. I have donated food in terms of dal and rice around 1200 kilos of grains. I saw the list of things required that it is huge. Even clothes that we don’t wear, just box that up and send it. Maybe if everyone donated something from their homes it can help,” says the actress.

Long ago, Bollywood stars used to come out in open trucks and raise funds. In the absence of the same fervour on ground and with social media replacing it, Bollywood is using their handles for the right reason.