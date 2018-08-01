Superb reports about Kajol's comeback

By AFP

Ajay Devgn who is holidaying in London with family - wife Kajol and kids Nysa and Yug had already kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming venture Heliopter Eela directed by Parineeta director Pradeep Sarkar.

Pradeep had two setbacks in his career in the form of Laaga Chunari Mein Daag with Rani Mukerji and Konkona Sen Sharma and Lafangey Parindey with Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika Padukone made Mardaani with Rani Mukerji later which helped him resurrect his career.

Even as there were rumours about the sequel to Mardaani, Sarkar started Helicopter Eela with Rani’s cousin Kajol. And now the film is carrying fabulous reports. “There were some trials for people from the industry and whoever has seen the rushes are extremely happy. The film is a very emotional roller coaster ride and Kajol is actually spearheading a film’s cast after a long time and shouldering the burden. With films like Raazi, which are strong women-oriented movies, doing well at the box office, the makers are gung-ho now. And that is one reason why they even preponed the release date of the film from September 14 to September 7,” says an industry source.

Kajol plays a single mother and an aspiring singer in the movie.