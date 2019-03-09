Swiss Miss is now a mum

By AFP

Former world number one and five-time Grand Slam title winner Martina Hingis on Friday became the latest tennis mother after giving birth to a baby girl.

Hingis, 38, revealed on Twitter that she and husband Harald Leemann, the Switzerland team's Fed Cup doctor, were now parents.

"And then we were three! Harry and I are excited to welcome our baby girl Lia to the world. We are already so in love," tweeted the Swiss star who retired from the sport in 2017.

Fellow tennis mothers Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka are still active in the sport.

Like Hingis, Williams and Azarenka are former number ones and major winners.

They face each other at the Indian Wells tournament later Friday.