Taapsee Pannu to replace Aishwarya Rai

By Sanskriti Media

Taapsee Pannu has a great equation with the Bachchans. First, she worked with Amitabh in Pink and is now working with him again in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla. She is also working with Abhishek Bachchan in Manmarziyaan which is set for release.

So when a film – a cop drama set in the heartlands of India came to her – she did check with the Bachchans regarding the same. Reason? Abhishek and Aishwarya had been spoken to a while ago to play husband and wife cops in the movie. But then after they signed on Gulab Jamun directed by Sarvesh Mewara, they decided to opt out of the cop caper produced by Shaailesh R Singh of Tanu Weds Manu and Simran fame.

“Shaailesh has also been hauled to court by a film funder and producer Amit Agarwal for non-repayment of dues for Simran. Hence the Bachchans want to play it safe at the moment and opted out of that film. Shaailesh is also producing Mental Hai Kya? with Kangana Ranaut and Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra at the moment. Also the Bachchans were not too keen to repeat their presence in too many films together,” informs a trade source.