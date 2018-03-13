Tabu, Anu Malik, Anandji, Ameen Sayani at Sidhant Kapoor's wedding reception

It was a simple familial event as Sidhant Kapoor and his radiant bride, Nikhita, took the stage for their wedding reception at the JW Marriott, Mumbai. Grandmother Pravinlata Mahendra Kapoor, parents Ruhan Kapoor, Neerja Kapoor and sister Rishika Vijay Bahri played the perfect hosts as they welcomed the guests. Andrew Sunnucks, who spearheads a leading music company in the UK, was the first to arrive, with wife, Karen, and daughters, Victoria and Emma.

The Indian music fraternity was not far behind. Roop Kumar Rathod, Anuradha Paudwal, Uttam Singh, Anandji, Shahid Rafi, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Padma Wadkar, Sudesh Bhosale, Anu Malik, Nitin Mukesh, Madhushree and Robbie Badal, Daboo Malik, Abu Malik and others enjoyed the retro music, played by live musicians, a treat one does not get to watch very often.

Tabu looked radiant in a beautiful outfit and spent time with the couple. Sumeet Saigal, Farah, Johnny Lever, Raju Shrivastav, Rakesh Bedi, Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani were present at the wedding.

Ameen Sayani and Tabassum, along with son Hoshang Govil, Jaspinder Narula, Benu Saigal also graced the occasion. Glimpses...