Tabu replaces Kareena Kapoor

By Sanskriti Media

Well, we had heard that Kareena Kapoor’s extended stay could very well land her the role of Saif Ali Khan’s ex-girlfriend in Jawani Jaanemann. But then the role has gone to Tabu. Tabu will be playing the role initially slated for Bebo.

“Bebo had played a similar role in the Saif Ali Khan film Happy Ending. But the makers and Saif both went home with a sad ending as the film flopped at the turnstiles. So even though Saif did suggest that she should do a cameo in the film, Kareena decided to not do the role and preferred to stay with his husband at the shoot watching him at work. Stepping into her shoes on Monday was Tabu who shot for two scenes. She is slated to shoot a few more before she returns to India,” says a source.

Tabu has been in the news for her films Andhadhun and De De Pyaar De and her blink and you miss her role in Bharat. All three films were a hit and Saif who needs a hit urgently opted for Bollywood’s new lucky charm.