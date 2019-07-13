Tabu with Kangana in Dhakkad?

By Sanskriti Media

Kangana Ranaut has been going all guns blazing at co star and the media as well. The poster of her recent film announcement Dhakkad also seems to suggest so. But the news now is that another firebrand, albeit a mild mannered one – Tabu - is being considered for the same film directed by Razneesh Ghai for producer Sohel Maklai.

“Tabu may be quiet and fun as well on the sets but she is not someone who takes things lying down. There are talks to sign her on for the film because the film needs a character who is also a firebrand of sorts. While Kangana will play the lead in the film the role being offered to Tabu is also a very strong one,” say trade sources.

It has to be noted however that Kangana has been having a cordial relationship on set with yet another tub-thumper Richa Chadha on the sets of the film Panga even though her sister Rangoli has been taking jibes at her in the social media.

The film bankrolled by Sohel Maklai productions in association with Asylum films is co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media and is set to clash with the Varun Dhawan starrer Rannbhoomi next Diwali.