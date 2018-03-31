Taimur misses the paps; cries

The paparazzi’s delight Taimur Ali Khan also loves the paparazzi than the comfort of air-conditioned vanity vans.

The chhotu nawab is so used to the media attention that he hates being taken away when pictures are being clicked. And that is precisely what happened the other day when mom Kareena Kapoor was shooting for an ad at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio earlier this week.

Little Taimur was enjoying being in his mother's arms being carried around the studio with nanny in tow. And he was merrily smiling away for the cameras. "Suddenly Kareena moved towards her vanity van and Taimur couldn't believe that no more pictures would be clicked and he started crying. Kareena could not help but laugh at what Taimur was doing," says an eye witness.