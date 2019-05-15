Taylor Swift regrets Joe Jonas remarks

By Bang

Taylor Swift has admitted she regrets publicly revealing that Joe Jonas had dumped her in a 27-second phone call.

The 'Me!' singer called out her ex-boyfriend for dumping her over the phone when she appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' over 10 years ago and though she and the 'Sucker' hitmaker - who recently married Sophie Turner - now "laugh" about her comments, the 29-year-old star thinks she went too far.

Returning to Ellen's talk show for an interview that will air on Wednesday, the host asked Taylor what her most rebellious moment was as a teenager.

She replied: "Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy, just some teenage stuff there."

In the November 2008 interview, the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer - who is now in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn - insisted she wouldn't "even remember" Joe in years to come and wouldn't give a second thought to the person who broke up with her in a brief phone call.

She said: "It's all right - I'm cool. You know what, it's like, when I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful When I look at that person, I'm not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18."

Ellen was shocked by Taylor's honesty and replied: "No, you're not. Aw, snap."

Her guest then replied: "I'm sorry. I had to. [The split] was, like, a record, I think, for how quick. I looked at the call log - it was like 27 seconds. That's got to be a record."