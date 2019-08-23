Taylor Swift to re-record old albums in 2020

By Bang

Taylor Swift has revealed that her contract will allow her to re-record her old albums next year.

The 29-year-old singer was left devastated after Scooter Braun purchased her former label Big Machine records from Scott Borchetta, and acquired Taylor's entire back catalogue of master recordings but she has revealed that her contract will allow her to record her old music from November 2020.

Speaking to Robin Roberts on 'Good Morning America', Taylor said: "It's something I've very excited about. My contract says that starting November 2020, I can record albums one through five all over again.

"I think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that. It's next year, it's right around the corner. I'm gonna be busy. I'm really excited."

Taylor also revealed that her upcoming album 'Lover' means so much to her because it will be the first album that she fully owns.

She said: "One thing that's really special to me about this album is that it's the first one that I will own of my work, which is a concept that my fans are very supportive of."

And Taylor spoke about how much the song 'Lover' - believed to be about her boyfriend of three years Joe Alwyn - means to her.

She said: "'Lover' is a song that I'm so proud of. I wrote it alone. Every lyric on the song 'Lover' is so important to me. That's the one that I'm most proud of.

"Being here on this release week is such a group effort. Everything about this is so much fun. The fans were camping out overnight, my parents are here. My dad was handing out pizzas to fans overnight. It blows our minds that people would camp out to see me."

During the interview, Taylor also broke the news that she will open the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

She said: "I'm opening the show so that's exciting. I don't know if I was supposed to say that but it's too late now."