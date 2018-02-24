'That’s why I am not getting married' – Salman Khan

Salman Khan recounted a very funny story of an eating session involving his father Salim Khan and his unnamed friend once.

“My father came to Mumbai with just 16 rupees in his pocket and he has always taught us to give. He had gone through a bad phase and his friend then came home after a very long time and they had a few drinks and then they started eating. My dad was earning around Rs 750 a month and the food at home was exhausted. So my mother went to the next door neighbour who was very close and they sent in some more food and that got exhausted too and the friend was still hungry. Mom told dad that the entire food from ours and the neighbour’s kitchen was over and nothing was left. Sohail was just born, I was around five years old then. Dad went to the bedroom and picked up Sohail and put him on the table and told him friend, ‘bas ab yahi bacha hai, isko khaalo,’ thank god he didn’t eat Sohail, else we would have one brother missing” chuckles Salman.

Salman however says that the ‘giving’ phenomenon ended up with many people coming up to them with lies to get money out of them.

“My parents have been doing this regularly and really quietly, all what we brothers and sisters did got a name to it called Being Human. We just got slightly more organised. Earlier people to come to us and lie to us about needing something. Only if someone is really needy, do we help. There are people who come to us for their daughter’s wedding asking for Rs 2.5 lakh. We don’t give them. My father’s marriage happened in 180 rupees and we are born out of 180 rupees and there are 5 of us,” he laughs again.

Salman further blames his old friend Sooraj Barjatya for remaining single.

“This is again Sooraj Barjatya’s fault, because Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Sath Hain have such big weddings. There are such lavish marriages for lakhs and lakhs and crores of rupees that you know I can’t afford it. That is the reason why I am not getting married,” guffaws the actor.