The Alia and Ranbir clash!

By Sanskriti Media

Last year in April, the makers of Shamshera – Yash Raj Films announced the release date of their ambitious film with Ranbir Kapoor in a double role and Sanjay Dutt as the villain in this dacoit drama set in the ravines of Chambal.

The film directed by Karan Malhotra has Vaani Kapoor in the female lead.

SS Rajamouli known now as the Baahubali maker also embarked on his historical action fiction starring NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan and being made a whopping cost of Rs 350 crores. Alia Bhatt was also added to the cast.

And now both the films are slated to release on July 30 making the clash of the lovers rather inevitable.

“RRR will have a pan India release, but then the film will rely to do a lot better in the Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Of course, Shamshera will be more of a release for the Hindi belt when we speak about the domestic market. So, for Alia and Ranbir fans it could prove a double bonanza as they can watch both films,” says a movie business analyst.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon too had their films releasing on the same day this year incidentally where Sushant’s dacoit drama Sonchiriya clashed with Kriti’s film Luka Chuppi. The highly acclaimed Sonchiriya lost out on the audience due to the Bundelkhandi accent used by the actors in the film and Kriti’s film went on to gross over Rs 80 crore.