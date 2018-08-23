The Big Bang Theory to end in 2019

By Bang

Hit American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' is set to end in May 2019.

The long-running American sitcom - which stars the likes of Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons - has proven to be a huge global success since the first episode aired in 2007, but it's been confirmed that the programme will end in May 2019 after 279 episodes.

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said: "We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of 'The Big Bang Theory' during the past 12 seasons.

"We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring 'The Big Bang Theory' to an epic creative close."

The show is the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history and its final season is set to begin in the US in September.

News of the show's impending ending may have taken some fans by surprise after Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment President, recently revealed that the network was hopeful there would be another season.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association summer press tour earlier this month, Kelly shared: "We don't believe it's the final season.

"We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with the studio that produces it, Warner Bros."

Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco - who has become one of the world's most recognisable actresses during her time on the show - has also expressed an interest in returning for a 13th season.

She said: "I love being a part of the show and I think it'd be really stupid to say no. There's just nothing better. Season 13 does sound kind of cool."

The final season of 'The Big Bang Theory' is poised to begin in the US on Monday, September 24.