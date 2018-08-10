The Game of Thrones and the Aamir Khan connection!

By Sanskriti Media

There have been many comparisons between Game Of Thrones and Thugs of Hindostan ever since Malta was chosen the as the location for the Vijay Krishna shepherded movie to film the Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer.

But the reclusive director says that some locations in the film are the only match between GOT and TOH. It was earlier being speculated that the Aamir Khan starrer had some kind of a similarity with the popular web show Game Of Thrones.

“I know Game of Thrones was show there and I went there too to certain locations. Pinewood Studios London and Malta Film Studio have had a sort of a partnership and that is why even the underwater sequences in James Bond films have been filmed there because there is a proper infrastructure there. I have also shot a lot of action sequences in Malta and those sequences have been possible because of a setup that Malta film studios have which we don’t have here. They have a world class facility,” explains Acharya.

The filmmaker who has made Tashan and Dhoom 3 earlier also sys that Malta has something else that India doesn’t. “The cake is very good there and it’s called Mdina,” chuckles the filmmaker.