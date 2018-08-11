The good news about Sidharth and Kiara!

By Sanskriti Media

One of Bollywood’s newest starlets Kiara Advani who was in the news for her bold performance in Karan Johar’s web series is now in the news for her alleged relationship with Sidharth Malhotra post his break up with Alia Bhatt.

While Sidharth told us the other day that, "the only relationship I am in is with my work, the Dhoni actress also parrots the same line. “Whenever I am in a relationship, I will talk about it. But the only relationship I have is with my work!” Co-incidence perhaps, but it was strange that the couple said the same lines.

Meanwhile Kiara whose Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu went on to be a blockbuster may have also signed a Tamil film opposite Thalapathy Vijay but she’s more excited with the good news about Good News.

“I am honoured to be a part of a film that also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. I have worked in Lust Stories for Karan Johar and he is backing this film too. It is an interesting subject,” say Kiara.