The gossip about SRK's son Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday!

By Sanskriti Media

There is a couple that we are told are meeting rather quietly and that is Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday who meet at parties with their friends and like to spend time in each other’s company.

Ananya is one of Aryan’s sister Suhana’s best buddies as well along with Shanaya Kapoor. While we are told that the twins are very comfortable in each other’s company, wags insist that it is much more than tha.

“There were rumours that Aryan was dating a blogger from London and that is when the cat more or less came out of the bag stating that if there is anyone Aryan could be dating, it would be Ananya Panday because of the proximity and the comfort levels they share. Aryan and Ananya do hang out a bit when the latter comes to visit Suhana at her home,” says our source.

Incidentally, the parents – the Pandays and the Khans are close friends and hang out quite often too. Kyun na hum is dosti ko rishtedaari mein badal den? (Why don’t we turn our friendship into a relationship?) is a cliched dialogue in Bollywood movies. But could be valid now.