'The Lion King' London premiere brings out Meghan Markle and Beyonce

By Reuters

Entertainment royalty rubbed shoulders with the real thing at "The Lion King" premiere in London on Sunday evening. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, walked the yellow carpet at the Leicester Square premiere, as did a starry lineup from the US. and UK.

Among the many stars in attendance were Beyonce, who voices Nala in the film, and her husband, Jay Z. They warmly greeted the British royals, with Beyonce congratulating the couple on the arrival of their first child, Archie. "We love you guys," the singer reportedly told the royal couple. Beyonce had already taken her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, to the U.S. premiere of the movie.

Jay-Z reportedly imparted some parenting tips to Harry, telling the prince: "The best advice I can give you: Always find some time for yourself."

The London premiere of "The Lion King" was held in support of the conservation work undertaken by Prince Harry and Markle through their charitable foundation. The celebrity carpet was yellow rather than red and patterned with paw prints.

Also at the star-studded event were Elton John, Guy Ritchie, Vin Diesel, and Pharrell WIlliams, who was sporting shorts on a sunny evening in London. Jon Favreau, the director of the new live-action Disney film, which comes 25 years after the release of the original animated movie, was in attendance as well at the premiere in central London.

Photos: AFP/AP/Reuters