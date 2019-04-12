The Ranveer and Alia rumour

By Sanskriti Media

Apart from the rumours of affairs and break ups between stars that keep the fans busy some rumours about an impending casting also can turn people’s ears.

And that’s what happened over the weekend when we hear these stories about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt collaborating on a project again after the success of Gully Boy.

The Zoya Akhtar film did well despite being a low budget project and had the cash registers jingling.

“Ranveer and Alia are also together in Karan Johar’s Takht where a host of others like Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kpaoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal will also be a part of the cast. Now the buzz is that there is a third project that the two have been approached for by a big banner. Some people in the trade are sure that the two have signed up, but there are no official confirmations yet,” informs a trade source.

We await an announcement for the Ranveer and Alia hat-trick!