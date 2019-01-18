The Salman and Ranbir clashes

By Sanskriti Media

Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan are headed for multiple showdowns in the coming few months

While there is a clash that was averted by the end of the year, a fresh one has now cropped up.

The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra which was to earlier come in August during Independence Day has now been pushed to Christmas. That is when Kick 2 was slated to release – when Sajid Nadiadwala announced the sequel to his 2015 hit starring Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez.

“But now Kick 2 cannot come in 2019, because it is a big film and it will need a while in the making. So Salman has to do Dabangg 3 first which is ready with his cast and pre-production for producer brother Arbaaz Khan and directed by Prabhudeva because the choreographer director’s dates have already been taken. So Kick 2 will be postponed,” says a trade source.

Meanwhile Yash Raj Films and Ranbir Kapoor have booked the slot for Eid 2020 for their film Shamshera also starring Sanjay Dutt. Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 was to earlier come at that slot, but that has now been vacated for Kick 2 which will not arrive in Eid 2020. “So invariably there will be two Salman Vs Ranbir films in Christmas 2019 and Eid 2020,” informs our source.

Salman Khan has blocked Eid 2019 for his film Bharat which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has directed him earlier in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Ali, incidentally was an assistant director of Salman’s first crossover venture Marigold.