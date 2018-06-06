The Taapsee and Nawazuddin fight

A few days ago, there were rumours that Taapsee Pannu had rejected a film which was to star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, because of the co-star.

This prompted a response from Nawaz who put up a post on twitter. “An actress claimed to not be doing a thriller film with me. I would like to clarify in the first place that I was never part of any thriller film. So, it’s baseless,” refuted the actor without naming Taapsee.

While the war of words has intensified with social media being dragged in to fight the battle, the Pink actress however does not want to make this into a big issue. “There are so many films that come our way. I will not talk about a film if I had rejected a film. I do not think that it is ethical of me to speak about it. On the other hand, never have I rejected a film because of another actor. Whatever I know of that script Nawaz is perfect for it. But that was never the reason for me rejecting the film,” says Taapsee.