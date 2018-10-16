Tiger back with Disha

By Sanskriti Media

Tiger’s relationship with his to-be-Patani (wife) is going in the right disha (direction). Puns apart, for those who were upset or happy at the fact that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have called of their relationship, here’s news.

The two were spotted together on a long drive on Saturday night. The lovebirds seemed to be happy together and even when the paparazzi spotted them, they did not have any qualms on being photographed.

“They seemed to be at ease they the photographers spotted them together. It just seemed as if nothing had happened. Both of them are great friends as well and have never officially confirmed their relationship,” says a source.

Cracks in the relationship between Tiger and Disha were reported after Hrithik Roshan had allegedly tried to flirt with her and Tiger, Hrithik and Disha condemned the same saying that it was a figment of imagination.

It was recently reported that Tiger and Disha had split after that incident. But this picture will put the rumour mongers off for the time being at least.