Tiger rubbishes Hrithik and Disha flirting rumour

By Sanskriti Media

Tiger Shroff’s film with Hrithik Roshan for Yash Raj Films is due next. And the Baaghi actor is more than excited to work with the actor whom he has always considered as his ideal because of the latter’s dancing and fighting skills as well.

“It has been a lifelong dream to work with him. He is more than anything as an actor and a human. I will learn a lot from him. We start shooting in October. I want him to be at his best and not go easy on my when we are working,” says Tiger.

Quiz him on the Hrithik Roshan-Disha Patani controversy, specially because one is his idol and the other his girl and Tiger rubbishes the story of Hrithik flirting with Disha. “It is a part and parcel of this industry. Every star not just Hrithik sir is targeted. I think it was a silly rumour. I know both of them very well. There is nothing like that. Both of them are lovely humans,” says Tiger.