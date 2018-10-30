Tired of waiting for Salman, Anees signs his enemy

By Sanskriti Media

For the film No Entry Mein Entry – the sequel to No Entry, director Anees Bazmee and producer Boney Kapoor have finally moved on from Salman Khan and now Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have now been confirmed on the project. Anees had directed them in the earlier film Mubarkaan which was an above average grosser at the turnstiles and the uncle-nephew duo is keen to work with him again. Another big star will be confirmed at the soonest in this project and then the dates will be locked and the film will be announced by producer Boney Kapoor.

It is an interesting cast because Anees was tired of waiting for Salman Khan to confirm his presence in the film and now that Salman has decided not to do the project, Arjun Kapoor – who Salman avoids now - has been confirmed in the project.

Anees Bazmee who was once an assistant to the late Raj Kapoor last worked with Salman Khan in the 2011 release Ready and has only made two more films in the last seven years – Welcome Back and Mubarkaan.

And meanwhile After a long break, director Anees Bazmee who has been missing in regular action from the movies, owing to date issues from actors – will be back with two more projects.

The casting of one of those films Pagalpanti has been locked with John Abraham and Anil Kapoor in the cast. John is also a producer on that film along with Kumar Mangat of Panorama Studios.

Anees is also slated to direct the sequel to Aankhen 2, but there is a long time in that as the cast needs to be locked.