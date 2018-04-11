Too much of a deal about Taimur

“I think everyone is making too much of a deal about it,” says Kareena when asked about how Taimur’s pictures and videos are trending these days.

Not long ago, Kareena seemed rather too happy with the attention that the little one was getting but with the increasing playschool look, garden look airport look and accompanying-the-mother look on the sets, Kareena seems to be finally tired.

Kareena was present at the Lokmat Awards where she was awarded the Maharashtrian of the Year award. “I think every award is important. You get awards for films, but to get an award to get Maharashtrian of the year award, I am very humbled by it. I am very proud of my state and city. I am a true Mumbaikar,” she said on the sidelines of the award. Akshay Kumar too won the award and Kareena says that Akshay deserves every bit of it. “He has done so much till now. He has bene trying to make films on every topic. I don’t think anyone deserves it more than him,” she says of her co actors from films like Airtraaz, Bewafa etc.

Kareena is happy that she has chosen Bollywood as her career “After 18 years of working in this profession, I don’t think I can think about anything else. I always have always been an actor and can’t imagine anything else,” says the actress.