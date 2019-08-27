Top director’s SRK dream may come true!

By Sanskriti Media

We hear that there is a movement on the meeting that took place between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. While speculations galore on what SRK may sign up next we are told that the project that he wants to start with Hirani has taken shape. Khan himself has been meeting a lot of people and confirmed in his recent media interaction in Melbourne that he was indeed talking to many writers and directors as he was also looking to produce some projects.

Khan who was recently seen in a mystery Netflix commercial chatting up with a girl who pretended to be his manager Pooja, has apparently given the go ahead for a joint collaboration with Hirani.

“The project is on, but the details are not known. It is not clear whether the project will star por Shah Rukh or will he be backing it like how Vinod Chopra used to back all Hirani projects. Shah Rukh was in fact Hirani’s first choice to play Munnabhai and he was also involved in a creative level with that film before he backed out due to his back problem,” says an industry source.

The credits of Munnabhai MBBS saw a credit that said, “Special thanks to Shah Rukh Khan for his creative inputs in the film.”

If this works out this will be Hirani’s dream come true of collaborating with SRK after 16 long years.