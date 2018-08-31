Top Gun: Maverick delayed until 2020

By Bang

The 'Top Gun' sequel has been delayed almost a year until June 26, 2020, with filmmakers using the extra time to figure out the logistics of flight sequences with new planes and technology.

Tom Cruise is set to return for 'Top Gun: Maverick', which was originally slated for a July 12 release next summer, but it was announced this week that the movie has been pushed back by just over 11 months.

As reported by Variety, Paramount Pictures made the announcement and explained the extra time will be used by filmmakers to figure out the logistics of flight sequences with new planes and technology.

The sequel - which will come 34 years after the original hit the big screen - will be set in the world of drone technology, and it's going to explore the end of the dogfighting era.

News of the delay comes after it was revealed Jon Hamm and Ed Harris have joined the cast of the film, which will see Cruise and Val Kilmer reprise their roles from the original.

The film will also star Miles Teller in the lead role as the son of Goose, Maverick's wingman, who was played by Anthony Edwards in the original movie, as well as Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro.

However, the previously-announced Thomasin McKenzie has had to depart the project due to scheduling issues.

Director Joseph Kosinski previously hinted at what fans can expect from the follow-up.

Teasing that that film will focus on Maverick's time in the modern armed forces, he said: "The Navy is very different now than it was in 1986. Back then, they hadn't been in any war for 15 or 20 years at that point.

"Now, here in 2017, the Navy's been at war for 20 years. It's just a different world now, so you can't remake the first movie. It has to adapt."