Trouble for Ranveer Singh’s ’83 film

By Sanskriti Media

Even as Kabir Khan readies to make his film on the Indian cricket team’s world cup victory in the One Day international championship called ’83 with Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev, there is a web series being mounted on the same story.

Sources inform us that a lot of actors have also been auditioned for the same and look tests conducted to see if they match with the faces of the Indian cricketers of that time.

“I auditioned for the role, I was not told about the production house and we have signed an NDA,” says an actor on condition of anonymity.

It can be recalled that National-Award winning director Sanjay Puran Singh of Lahore was the first choice as a director for the film. But things soured between the makers and Sanjay opted out of the film and was replaced by Kabir.

In the meantime, the second season of the cricket show on the web – Inside Edge produced by Excel Entertainment is in the edit stages and will be yet another show based on cricket.

One wonders who is trying to sabotage the film by getting a web series much earlier than the films’ release!